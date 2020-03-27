Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Coronavirus scare: Hrithik Roshan asks his young fans for some help in this sweet video

Coronavirus scare: Hrithik Roshan asks his young fans for some help in this sweet video

Mid-Day Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
At the time when global coronavirus pandemic and its effects continue to reverberate around the world, Hrithik Roshan is putting on his Hero cape and being a real life hero in times of crisis. Being a responsible citizen and a positive influencer on many, Hrithik is using his social media to inspire people to overcome this...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.