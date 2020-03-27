Telugu star Allu Arjun contributes Rs 1.25 cr for COVID-19 aid

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Telugu star Allu Arjun has contributed Rs 1.25 crore for the battle against coronavirus outbreak in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. The actor made the announcement through a video message he shared with IANS on Friday.



