Telugu star Allu Arjun contributes Rs 1.25 cr for COVID-19 aid

Mid-Day Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Telugu star Allu Arjun has contributed Rs 1.25 crore for the battle against coronavirus outbreak in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. The actor made the announcement through a video message he shared with IANS on Friday.

"The COVID-19 has taken the world by storm and changed our everyday lives, but even at times like this...
