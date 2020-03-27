Global  

Rihanna Features On PARTYNEXTDOOR's 'Believe It'

Clash Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
It's her first piece of new music in three years...

*PARTYNEXTDOOR* has shared new *Rihanna* feature 'Believe It'.

New album 'PARTYMOBILE' is out now, and it contains a glimpse of hope for Rihanna fans.

Sure, the icon's much-delayed album doesn't look as if it will appear any time soon, but this feature represents a rare glimpse of new music.

Out now, 'Believe It' is Rihanna's first feature in three years - since 'Lemon' alongside N.E.R.D. in fact - and it's a bold collaboration.

Tune in now.

