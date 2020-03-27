Bob Dylan's 17 Minute 'Murder Most Foul' Is Remarkable Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

It's about JFK...



*Bob Dylan* has shared his remarkable new song 'Murder Most Foul'.



The release is Dylan's first blast of new material in eight years, and it's one of his most ambitious ever works.



Lengthy - it clocks in a few seconds shy of 17 minutes - it probes the assassination of John F. Kennedy.



There's a huge amount of unpack, but his depiction of youthful promise cut out by encroaching darkness seems to set America's soul within its cross-hairs.



The track has already made a huge impact with fans, seemingly presented as a thanks for their loyalty.



Check out 'Murder Most Foul' below.







Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years.

This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.

Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.

Bob Dylanhttps://t.co/uJnE4X64Bb



— bobdylan.com (@bobdylan) March 27, 2020



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

It's about JFK...*Bob Dylan* has shared his remarkable new song 'Murder Most Foul'.The release is Dylan's first blast of new material in eight years, and it's one of his most ambitious ever works.Lengthy - it clocks in a few seconds shy of 17 minutes - it probes the assassination of John F. Kennedy.There's a huge amount of unpack, but his depiction of youthful promise cut out by encroaching darkness seems to set America's soul within its cross-hairs.The track has already made a huge impact with fans, seemingly presented as a thanks for their loyalty.Check out 'Murder Most Foul' below.Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years.This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.Bob Dylanhttps://t.co/uJnE4X64Bb— bobdylan.com (@bobdylan) March 27, 2020Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Richard Hadden "Bob Dylan has shared his first new track in eight years. “Murder Most Foul” is a 17-minute song about the 1963 ass… https://t.co/kPxM668KT4 25 seconds ago Sarah RT @RollingStone: Bob Dylan surprised-released his first original song in eight years. Hear the dizzying 17-minute song "Murder Most Foul"… 26 seconds ago William Buchanan RT @dwabriz: Real alert - at about midnight Thursday, US time, Nobel laureate Bob Dylan drops a 17 minute song about the death of John Kenn… 57 seconds ago Poptronics #confinementjour11 on a JJ Goldman ils ont Bob Dylan... RT @RollingStone: Bob Dylan surprised-released his first or… https://t.co/zX830hoaTw 2 minutes ago Charlotte Flair Stan Account RT @Variety: Bob Dylan Releases 17-Minute Song About JFK Assassination https://t.co/lZfZ6nNVkB 4 minutes ago Ashis Basu RT @soutikBBC: Bob Dylan's first new song in eight years is a 17-minute rumination on the 1960s and the assassination of JFK. Murder Most F… 5 minutes ago 🇺🇸GodStillWins PeaceElf🇺🇸 RT @patriot4evva: Bob Dylan has shared his first new track in eight years. “Murder Most Foul” is a 17-minute song about the 1963 assassinat… 6 minutes ago N⭐I⭐C⭐O⭐L⭐E https://t.co/qtxu2jERIG Bob Dylan's new 17! minute song about JFK's assassination 'Murder Most Foul' #WWG1WGA #QAnon #MurderMostFoul #JFK 8 minutes ago