Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'It's a f***ing lockdown': The Thick of It's Malcolm Tucker stars in BBC coronavirus 'Stay at Home' campaign

'It's a f***ing lockdown': The Thick of It's Malcolm Tucker stars in BBC coronavirus 'Stay at Home' campaign

Independent Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Clips from Miranda, I'm Alan Partridge and The Mighty Boosh are also doing the rounds
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: 'IStayHomeFor': Kevin Bacon's lockdown life and other celebs

'IStayHomeFor': Kevin Bacon's lockdown life and other celebs 01:31

 Kevin Bacon might be encouraging people to stay at home on social media with his trending hashtag #IStayHomeFor, but he and his family have found fun cooking together and making music as they find themselves holed in at home in California.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.