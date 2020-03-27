Global  

On Ram Charan's birthday, Ajay Devgn shares the actor's first look from RRR

Mid-Day Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
After creating massive hype across the nation with the announcement of the release date of RRR, the makers released the title logo and the motion poster of the film on Wednesday. And now, Ajay Devgn, who plays a crucial role in the film, shared the first look of Ram Charan, who celebrates his birthday on March 27.

Ram Charan...
