Cardi B Co-Signs Netflix’s TIGER KING + Shares Her Theory About Carole Baskin: “Whatcha Think?”
Friday, 27 March 2020 () New York rapper Cardi B is giving fans a reason to get their Netflix binge on this weekend. The hip-hop star has shared a hilarious meme centered on the streaming platform’s popular “Tiger King” show. Big Facts Last night, Cardi hit up Instagram to share a major show spoiler. In the pic, series star Joe […]
The post Cardi B Co-Signs Netflix’s TIGER KING + Shares Her Theory About Carole Baskin: “Whatcha Think?” appeared first on .