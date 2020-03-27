Global  

Cardi B Co-Signs Netflix’s TIGER KING + Shares Her Theory About Carole Baskin: “Whatcha Think?”

Friday, 27 March 2020
Cardi B Co-Signs Netflix’s TIGER KING + Shares Her Theory About Carole Baskin: “Whatcha Think?”New York rapper Cardi B is giving fans a reason to get their Netflix binge on this weekend. The hip-hop star has shared a hilarious meme centered on the streaming platform’s popular “Tiger King” show. Big Facts Last night, Cardi hit up Instagram to share a major show spoiler. In the pic, series star Joe […]

News video: 'Tiger King' Exotic Animal Park Stays Open Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

'Tiger King' Exotic Animal Park Stays Open Despite Coronavirus Outbreak 01:48

 The Oklahoma wildlife park featured in the now-famous "Tiger King" documentary is currently open to visitors as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

