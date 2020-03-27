Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

New York rapper Cardi B is giving fans a reason to get their Netflix binge on this weekend. The hip-hop star has shared a hilarious meme centered on the streaming platform’s popular “Tiger King” show. Big Facts Last night, Cardi hit up Instagram to share a major show spoiler. In the pic, series star Joe […]



The post Cardi B Co-Signs Netflix’s TIGER KING + Shares Her Theory About Carole Baskin: “Whatcha Think?” appeared first on . New York rapper Cardi B is giving fans a reason to get their Netflix binge on this weekend. The hip-hop star has shared a hilarious meme centered on the streaming platform’s popular “Tiger King” show. Big Facts Last night, Cardi hit up Instagram to share a major show spoiler. In the pic, series star Joe […]The post Cardi B Co-Signs Netflix’s TIGER KING + Shares Her Theory About Carole Baskin: “Whatcha Think?” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

