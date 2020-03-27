Global  

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Watch (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus. The 55-year-old Leader of the Conservative Party confirmed his diagnosis on Friday (March 27). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Boris Johnson It is not known whether he will still be living with his fiancee Carrie Symonds, who is several months pregnant according to the BBC. “Over [...]
News video: Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus 01:06

 UK prime minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus after developing “mild symptoms”, he confirmed in a video on his Twitter account. Johnson said he will now self isolate under the advice of the chief medical officer [name], but will continue to lead the government via video...

Prime Minister Boris Johnson Reveals He Has Coronavirus [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson Reveals He Has Coronavirus

Boris Johnson reveals that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Dominic Cummings seen running out of No 10 [Video]

Dominic Cummings seen running out of No 10

Boris Johnson's chief adviser Dominic Cummings has been seen running out of Number 10 Downing Street this morning. It follows news that Boris Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19. Report by..

UK finance minister Sunak is not self-isolating: Treasury source

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is not self-isolating after Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for coronavirus, a source at the finance ministry...
UK's Queen Elizabeth last saw PM Johnson on March 11, is in good health

Britain's Queen Elizabeth last saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has tested positive for coronavirus, on March 11 and she remains in good health, Buckingham...
mervekizilaslan

Merve Kızılaslan RT @NewsBFM: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19. He will self-isolate in Downing Street, and remain in charge… 2 seconds ago

SetorInnocent

Setor RT @Ankamagyimi: The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has tested positive to Coronavirus Last week Prince Charles also tested positiv… 3 seconds ago

Im___wayne

Official_Olayiwola RT @cnni: BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/0PRreYyVme 3 seconds ago

Kayne_Oakley

Kayne RT @BBCBreaking: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms, says No 10 https://t.co/… 3 seconds ago

ericknunez

Erick Nuñez RT @CTVNews: BREAKING: British Prime Minister Johnson tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/tjVrSn4qVI 4 seconds ago

graceyaadm

grace meenan RT @rtenews: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating 4 seconds ago

chequeredfuture

Ben Margulies Well, at least now we can stop debating whether COVID-19 was Remain or Leave: https://t.co/XORP6cNQ3w 4 seconds ago

amie_maverick

October'sveryOwn RT @piersmorgan: BREAKING: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for Coronavirus. Now self-isolating at No10, but will s… 5 seconds ago

