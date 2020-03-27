UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Watch (Video)
Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus. The 55-year-old Leader of the Conservative Party confirmed his diagnosis on Friday (March 27). It is not known whether he will still be living with his fiancee Carrie Symonds, who is several months pregnant according to the BBC.
UK prime minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus after developing “mild symptoms”, he confirmed in a video on his Twitter account. Johnson said he will now self isolate under the advice of the chief medical officer [name], but will continue to lead the government via video...