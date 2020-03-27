On Lock: Lil Wayne’s Daughter Shows Off What Dance Moves She’s Busting Out After Coronavirus Ends: “First Party I Get Invited To”
Friday, 27 March 2020 () Rap star Lil Wayne‘s daughter can’t wait to hit the dance floor. The hip-hop superstar’s mini-me Reginae Carter went online this week to give fans a sneak peek at how she’s turning up once the coronavirus epidemic ends. Big Facts Reginae went to her Instagram page last night and didn’t hold back. The 21-year-old shared […]
The post On Lock: Lil Wayne’s Daughter Shows Off What Dance Moves She’s Busting Out After Coronavirus Ends: “First Party I Get Invited To” appeared first on .