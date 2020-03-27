Global  

Jeezy, Joyner Lucas, PartyNextDoor + Every Other New Album Release Out Right Now

SOHH Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Jeezy, Joyner Lucas, PartyNextDoor + Every Other New Album Release Out Right NowThe rap game isn’t slowing down despite a nationwide lockdown. Instead, some of the biggest hip-hop stars including rap heavyweight Jeezy have put out new releases. Big Facts On Friday, everyone from Jeezy to popular crooner PartyNextDoor put out fire projects. East Coast rapper Joyner Lucas also put out his highly-anticipated ADHD solo effort. High-Key […]

The post Jeezy, Joyner Lucas, PartyNextDoor + Every Other New Album Release Out Right Now appeared first on .
Credit: HipHopDX - Published < > Embed
News video: Joyner Lucas Asks 'Is This Real Life?' After Will Smith Responds To His 'Will' Video

Joyner Lucas Asks 'Is This Real Life?' After Will Smith Responds To His 'Will' Video 02:54

 Joyner Lucas has paid homage to Will Smith with the release of a new music video titled “Will.” The song is the eighth single off his long awaited debut studio album ADHD. Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton...

