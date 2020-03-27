Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Maska movie review: Manisha Koirala can’t save this bland film

Maska movie review: Manisha Koirala can’t save this bland film

Indian Express Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Life247News

NewsLife247 Maska movie review: Manisha Koirala can’t save this bland film https://t.co/vJ2ZnQc8yM https://t.co/0J356hJhmR 36 minutes ago

FastWorldNews5

Fast World News Maska movie review: Netflix and Manisha Koirala offer dollop of good-natured fun during dark times – bollywood https://t.co/t6uK7kS25d 47 minutes ago

GossipMantri

Gossip Mantri Maska Movie Review: Manisha Koirala is endearing, but Netflix movie lacks the sheen of a well-baked loaf of bread… https://t.co/1Z9UV5ndcw 1 hour ago

Rohitku41832481

ROJ SAMACHAR Maska Movie Review: Manisha Koirala Is Endearing But The Netflix Film Lacks The Glow Of A Well-Baked Loaf Of Bread… https://t.co/QNOe5Sx65n 1 hour ago

ttechoftomorrow

The Tech Of Tomorrow Maska Movie Review: Manisha Koirala Is Endearing But The Netflix Film Lacks The Glow Of A Well-Baked Loaf Of Bread… https://t.co/0a9pOuc7Gl 1 hour ago

newsiconicindia

Newsiconic Maska Movie Review: Manisha Koirala Is Endearing But The Netflix Film Lacks The Glow Of A Well-Baked Loaf Of Bread… https://t.co/c6UyxeP06C 1 hour ago

jobgujnews3

jobgujnews Maska Movie Review: Manisha Koirala Is Endearing But The Netflix Film Lacks The Glow Of A Well-Baked Loaf Of Bread… https://t.co/lTASYHx9Ik 2 hours ago

Miltonnewsdail1

Miltonnewsdaily Maska Movie Review: Manisha Koirala Is Endearing But The Netflix Film Lacks The Glow Of A Well-Baked Loaf Of Bread… https://t.co/xNeCnHzlh4 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.