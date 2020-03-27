Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Rihanna Returns With First Song In 3 Years On PARTYNEXTDOOR's 'BELIEVE IT'

Rihanna Returns With First Song In 3 Years On PARTYNEXTDOOR's 'BELIEVE IT'

NPR Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
It's the superstar's first song in three years, after releasing a string of collaborative singles in 2017 with artists like DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, Future and N.E.R.D.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Rihanna Returns With First Song In 3 Years On PARTYNEXTDOOR's 'BELIEVE IT' - It's the superstar's first song in thr… https://t.co/5tIMHV8K8G 36 seconds ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Rihanna Returns With First Song In 3 Years On PARTYNEXTDOOR's 'BELIEVE IT' - It's the superstar's first song in thr… https://t.co/K93y91AYxn 37 seconds ago

HotMusicGuide

Hot Music Guide Rihanna Returns With First Song In 3 Years On PARTYNEXTDOOR's 'BELIEVE IT' https://t.co/ch57kZCliO https://t.co/FhQiip5x9E 19 minutes ago

FugitiveClub

FUGITIVE CLUB RT @Genius: so good to hear some new riri vocals 😭 #PARTYMOBILE https://t.co/l2iSAQNysT 21 minutes ago

WCMUNews

WCMU Public Radio Rihanna Returns With First Song In 3 Years On PARTYNEXTDOOR's 'BELIEVE IT' https://t.co/gNIhhOa0XX 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.