Hoda Kotb Breaks Down After Reporting on Coronavirus Impact with Drew Brees in New Orleans on 'Today' (Video)
Friday, 27 March 2020 () Hoda Kotb broke down in tears this morning on Today. One day after Drew Brees and wife Brittany announced their donation of $5 million to the state of Louisiana for COVID-19 relief, the New Orleans Saints quarterback called into the Today show on Friday (March 27) and chatted with Hoda, who worked at a news [...]
The coronavirus pandemic’s U.S. death toll topped 1,000 people, according to Reuters. Hospitals and government authorities are struggling in New York, New Orleans, and other hot spots. A surge in cases and a dire shortage of supplies, staff, and sick beds create major issues. Medical facilities are...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
James Harbinson That moment that Hoda Kotb breaks down on The Today Show after interviewing Drew Brees about his 5M donation to New… https://t.co/THG3f3ZjB4 2 minutes ago
John Richard Solomon RT @etnow: "Our hope is that because you let us know that you made this big generous donation, I think other people say, 'Hey, maybe I can… 2 minutes ago