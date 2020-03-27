Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Hoda Kotb Breaks Down After Reporting on Coronavirus Impact with Drew Brees in New Orleans on 'Today' (Video)

Hoda Kotb Breaks Down After Reporting on Coronavirus Impact with Drew Brees in New Orleans on 'Today' (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Hoda Kotb broke down in tears this morning on Today. One day after Drew Brees and wife Brittany announced their donation of $5 million to the state of Louisiana for COVID-19 relief, the New Orleans Saints quarterback called into the Today show on Friday (March 27) and chatted with Hoda, who worked at a news [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: New York, New Orleans Hospitals Reel In Wake Of Coronavirus Deaths

New York, New Orleans Hospitals Reel In Wake Of Coronavirus Deaths 00:34

 The coronavirus pandemic’s U.S. death toll topped 1,000 people, according to Reuters. Hospitals and government authorities are struggling in New York, New Orleans, and other hot spots. A surge in cases and a dire shortage of supplies, staff, and sick beds create major issues. Medical facilities are...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

storymon

James Harbinson That moment that Hoda Kotb breaks down on The Today Show after interviewing Drew Brees about his 5M donation to New… https://t.co/THG3f3ZjB4 2 minutes ago

johnrichsolomon

John Richard Solomon RT @etnow: "Our hope is that because you let us know that you made this big generous donation, I think other people say, 'Hey, maybe I can… 2 minutes ago

981thebreeze

981thebreeze Watch: @HodaKotb tears up while talking with @DrewBrees about his $5 million #coronavirus donation (and… https://t.co/sN9z5OqFns 3 minutes ago

_Raleigh_NC

Raleigh NewsChannel Raleigh News Coronavirus US: Hoda Kotb breaks down in TEARS live on the Today show after Drew Brees interview - Dai… https://t.co/vvbAick2MA 4 minutes ago

chrisfagon

Christopher_broker ‘Today’ Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb Breaks Down In Tears After Interviewing Drew Brees About $5 Million Donation To Help Co… https://t.co/eGsEe3YeT2 4 minutes ago

DishNation

Dish Nation HODA KOTB BREAKS DOWN IN TEARS ON ‘TODAY’ AFTER INTERVIEWING DREW BREES ABOUT HIS $5M CORONAVIRUS DONATION TO NEW O… https://t.co/Q093bgFVhX 6 minutes ago

libbyronquille

Libby E Ronquille RT @KHOU: After interviewing Drew Brees live on TODAY show, Hoda Kotb had an emotional moment on air. https://t.co/A1ZbE8LWF9 7 minutes ago

bestgug

Lilian Chan Hoda Kotb breaks down in tears live on the Today show and was unable to continue speaking after interviewing NFL qu… https://t.co/dZQY61Btb8 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.