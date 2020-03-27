Hoda Kotb Breaks Down After Reporting on Coronavirus Impact with Drew Brees in New Orleans on 'Today' (Video)

Hoda Kotb broke down in tears this morning on Today. One day after Drew Brees and wife Brittany announced their donation of $5 million to the state of Louisiana for COVID-19 relief, the New Orleans Saints quarterback called into the Today show on Friday (March 27) and chatted with Hoda, who worked at a news [...]

