Nikki & Brie Bella Are Quarantining Together While Pregnant - Watch (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Nikki and Brie Bella are in quarantine together amid the global health crisis. The 36-year-old twin sisters, who are both expecting, opened up about the experience for a digital interview on The Talk. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nikki Bella “It’s been tough. I mean, I’m lucky because are next door neighbors. We [...]
News video: Nikki Bella doesn't want to deliver baby at home

Nikki Bella doesn't want to deliver baby at home 01:11

 Nikki Bella doesn't want to have a home birth and is hoping the coronavirus vanishes before she's due to give birth in August.

