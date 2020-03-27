Nikki & Brie Bella Are Quarantining Together While Pregnant - Watch (Video)

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Nikki and Brie Bella are in quarantine together amid the global health crisis. The 36-year-old twin sisters, who are both expecting, opened up about the experience for a digital interview on The Talk. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nikki Bella “It’s been tough. I mean, I’m lucky because are next door neighbors. We [...] 👓 View full article

