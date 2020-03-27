Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > R. Kelly Wants to Be Released From Jail Due to Pandemic Outbreak

R. Kelly Wants to Be Released From Jail Due to Pandemic Outbreak

Just Jared Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
R. Kelly wants to be released from jail pending his trial in Illinois due to the global pandemic.- TMZ This is the single anthem we needed! – Just Jared Jr Happy anniversary, Mariah Carey! – Lainey Gossip Congratulations, Jessica Chastain! – Celebitchy Mason Disick is speaking out… – TooFab Prince Harry is singing! – Popsugar [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: NYC’s Rikers Island Set to Release 300 Elder, Non-Violent Inmates Amid Pandemic

NYC’s Rikers Island Set to Release 300 Elder, Non-Violent Inmates Amid Pandemic 00:46

 New York City is set to release around 300 elder, non-violent prisoners from Rikers Island as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rOteger69

RL. RT @Complex: R. Kelly wants to be released from jail because he's concerned about the Coronavirus: https://t.co/b6Vxs3DvA0 https://t.co/vtg… 24 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.