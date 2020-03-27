'Killing Eve' Season 3 Premiere Is Now Coming Two Weeks Early!
Friday, 27 March 2020 () Killing Eve is coming even sooner than anticipated. The Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer-led drama’s Season 3 premiere is being pushed forward by two weeks to April 12, as opposed to April 26, AMC confirmed on Friday (March 27). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sandra Oh “We know how adored this series is [...]
Killing Eve Season 3 Trailer (HD) Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer series
Killing Eve Season 3 now premieres two weeks earlier on Sunday April 12th! Killing Eve centers on two women; Eve (Sandra Oh) is a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn't fulfill her fantasies of...