'Killing Eve' Season 3 Premiere Is Now Coming Two Weeks Early! Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Killing Eve is coming even sooner than anticipated. The Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer-led drama’s Season 3 premiere is being pushed forward by two weeks to April 12, as opposed to April 26, AMC confirmed on Friday (March 27). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sandra Oh “We know how adored this series is [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 19 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published Killing Eve Season 3 Trailer 01:00 Killing Eve Season 3 Trailer (HD) Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer series Killing Eve Season 3 now premieres two weeks earlier on Sunday April 12th! Killing Eve centers on two women; Eve (Sandra Oh) is a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn't fulfill her fantasies of... You Might Like

Tweets about this