Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Carson Daly Reveals Emotional Reason for Newborn Daughter Goldie's Name

Carson Daly Reveals Emotional Reason for Newborn Daughter Goldie's Name

Just Jared Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Carson Daly is opening up about the arrival of his baby girl, Goldie Patricia. The Today co-anchor called into the show on Friday (March 27) to discuss the exciting news that he and wife Siri welcomed their fourth child on Thursday (March 26). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carson Daly “It’s great to [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.