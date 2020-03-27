Future Surprises Fans W/ New TYCOON Single + Music Video Premiere Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Atlanta rapper Future is not wasting any time keeping his greatness shelved. Instead, the hip-hop superstar has blessed fans with his new “Tycoon” single and music video premiere. Big Facts On Friday, the Atlanta native surprised fans with the unexpected audio gem. It’s his third record of 2020 arriving after his Drake-featured “Life Is Good” […]



