Sarah Jessica Parker Says She Doesn't Talk About Her Marriage Publicly 'Because It's Ours'

Just Jared Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Sarah Jessica Parker is opening up why she doesn’t talk about her marriage with Matthew Broderick publicly. “It’s a point of pride that there are still lines that we don’t cross,” the Sex & The City actress revealed in an exclusive interview for Parade magazine. “So we don’t talk about our marriage publicly because it’s [...]
News video: Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates 55th after sister-in-law contracts Covid-19

Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates 55th after sister-in-law contracts Covid-19 01:20

 Sarah Jessica Parker is celebrating her birthday in quarantine, after her husband's sister was released from hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

