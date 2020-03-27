On Lock: Kodak Black Releases New Prison COVID-19 Freestyle – “Kids In China Been Eating Bats For A Snack”
Friday, 27 March 2020 () Florida rapper Kodak Black is keeping busy behind bars during the coronavirus epidemic. The hip-hop heavyweight has been working on his freestyle game during his stint in prison. Big Facts Kodak shared some new verses about COVID-19 among other things in a new Instagram post. He also announced he’d be posting new TikTok videos on […]
The post On Lock: Kodak Black Releases New Prison COVID-19 Freestyle – “Kids In China Been Eating Bats For A Snack” appeared first on .