Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Watch: Timbaland + Scott Storch Make Beats Together, 2 Chainz Announces New Lil Wayne Album, Draya Michele Uses Thirst Trap To Keep Everyone Indoors

Watch: Timbaland + Scott Storch Make Beats Together, 2 Chainz Announces New Lil Wayne Album, Draya Michele Uses Thirst Trap To Keep Everyone Indoors

SOHH Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Watch: Timbaland + Scott Storch Make Beats Together, 2 Chainz Announces New Lil Wayne Album, Draya Michele Uses Thirst Trap To Keep Everyone IndoorsThe Internet is filled with endless gems. Today, check out Timbaland and Scott Storch making new music together, 2 Chainz announcing a new album with Lil Wayne, Draya Michele relying on the thirst trap to make a point and more. Watch and comment below!

The post Watch: Timbaland + Scott Storch Make Beats Together, 2 Chainz Announces New Lil Wayne Album, Draya Michele Uses Thirst Trap To Keep Everyone Indoors appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: 2 Chainz to drop Lil Wayne joint album in 2020

2 Chainz to drop Lil Wayne joint album in 2020 00:48

 Rapper 2 Chainz has confirmed 'ColleGrove 2', his second joint album with Lil Wayne, will drop later this year.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.