Matt Damon & Kate Winslet Join Cast of 'Contagion' for Pandemic PSAs - Watch (Video) Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Matt Damon and Kate Winslet are reuniting with the cast of Contagion for an important cause. The 2011 film, which has seen a surge in popularity amid the ongoing global health crisis, also starred Jennifer Ehle and Lawrence Fishburn, who are having a digital reunion on Friday (March 27) with an educational clip about the [...] 👓 View full article

