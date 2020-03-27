Global  

Matt Damon & Kate Winslet Join Cast of 'Contagion' for Pandemic PSAs - Watch (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Matt Damon and Kate Winslet are reuniting with the cast of Contagion for an important cause. The 2011 film, which has seen a surge in popularity amid the ongoing global health crisis, also starred Jennifer Ehle and Lawrence Fishburn, who are having a digital reunion on Friday (March 27) with an educational clip about the [...]
