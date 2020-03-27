Global  

South Florida Coronavirus Food Distribution Event Draws Thousands Before It’s Shutdown

Friday, 27 March 2020
South Florida Coronavirus Food Distribution Event Draws Thousands Before It’s ShutdownA food distribution event in Broward had to be shut down Friday because the lines were too long.
News video: Thousands Line Up For Food Distribution Event In Pembroke Park

Thousands Line Up For Food Distribution Event In Pembroke Park 02:55

 David Sutta reports everyone stayed in their car and food was brought to them.

