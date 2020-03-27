Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kristen Bell Calls Waiving Rent For Tenants a "No-Brainer" Amid Coronavirus

Kristen Bell Calls Waiving Rent For Tenants a "No-Brainer" Amid Coronavirus

E! Online Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Kristen Bell Calls Waiving Rent For Tenants a No-Brainer Amid CoronavirusKristen Bell is revealing why she and husband Dax Shepard chose to waive tenants' rent in light of the coronavirus epidemic. The answer is quite simple really. Kristen tells the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Ybor City landlord forgoes April rent to tenants due to coronavirus pandemic

Ybor City landlord forgoes April rent to tenants due to coronavirus pandemic 01:27

 An Ybor City landlord is showing compassion in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.