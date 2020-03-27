Global  

Amber Heard's Attempt to Dismiss Johnny Deep's Defamation Case Has Been Denied

Just Jared Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Amber Heard had filed a motion to have her ex-husband Johnny Depp‘s $50 million defamation lawsuit against her dismissed, but the judge has decided the case will continue. Deadline reports that Judge Bruce White, based in Virginia’s Fairfax County, sent a letter to lawyers on both sides of the case on Friday (March 27). “Defendant’s [...]
News video: Javier Bardem defends Johnny Depp in legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard

Javier Bardem defends Johnny Depp in legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard 00:43

 Javier Bardem has given evidence supporting Johnny Depp in his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard over her domestic abuse allegations.

