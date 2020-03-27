Bad Bunny Goes Shirtless & Dresses in Drag in 'Yo Perreo Sola' Music Video - Watch!

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Bad Bunny, is that you?! The 26-year-old Puerto Rican superstar revealed the music video for “Yo Perreo Sola” on Friday (March 27). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bad Bunny Bad Bunny sports several different outfits throughout the video – including a hot shirtless scene, and several different drag looks! There are also deeper [...] 👓 View full article

