Bad Bunny Goes Shirtless & Dresses in Drag in 'Yo Perreo Sola' Music Video - Watch!

Just Jared Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Bad Bunny, is that you?! The 26-year-old Puerto Rican superstar revealed the music video for “Yo Perreo Sola” on Friday (March 27). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bad Bunny Bad Bunny sports several different outfits throughout the video – including a hot shirtless scene, and several different drag looks! There are also deeper [...]
