Jessie J Toasts Her Birthday With a One-Woman Virtual Concert Unlike Any Other

Billboard.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The U.K.-based pop star donned a sleeveless cobalt-blue lace jumper with matching gloves before digging into "Masterpiece," the first song of Jessie J's phenomenal one-woman production entirely hosted from the comfort of her home and broadcast via Instagram Live on Friday (March 27).
