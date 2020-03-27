Kate Winslet, Matt Damon and More Contagion Stars Reunite for Coronavirus PSAs

Global  

E! Online Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Kate Winslet, Matt Damon and other stars of the 2011 film Contagion have virtually reunited to share vital information about the novel coronavirus pandemic. The celebs appear separately...
