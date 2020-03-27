Jessica Chastain May Have Welcomed Her Second Child! Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Rumors of swirling that Jessica Chastain may have welcomed her second child into the world! The two-time Oscar-nominated actress was spotted holding a baby in a carrier while going for a stroll on Wednesday (March 25) in Santa Monica, Calif. Jessica was also joined by her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and their 23-month-old [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ʇpoıɹǝd ˙oqǝnɹdɐ ɐʇoʌ RT @JustJared: Jessica Chastain was spotted carrying a baby this week and rumors are swirling that she's welcomed her second child! https:/… 18 minutes ago Shatta Bandle Jessica Chastain May Have Welcomed Her Second Child! https://t.co/8IYpO65pHK https://t.co/7rADYFUqJk 21 minutes ago Kim Kardashian Jessica Chastain May Have Welcomed Her Second Child! https://t.co/LLVCxkbl65 https://t.co/KKi0jgCVBw 21 minutes ago Global Connect+ Jessica Chastain May Have Welcomed Her Second Child! https://t.co/LY4d4vhm25 https://t.co/6R9347uAPe 21 minutes ago JustJared.com Jessica Chastain was spotted carrying a baby this week and rumors are swirling that she's welcomed her second child! https://t.co/NKzUTrXwmd 22 minutes ago