Sonu Nigam on 21-days lockdown: I have bought equipment to set up my studio here in Dubai

Mid-Day Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Days after mid-day had reported that Sonu Nigam was forced to extend his stay in Dubai owing to the pandemic, the singer tells us that he has set up a makeshift studio at his residential area in UAE to continue working on his music. "I have bought equipment to set up my studio here in Dubai so that I can spend time immersed in...
