Ramayan returns: Onscreen Ram, Sita elated with homecoming on DD Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The mythological iconic series "Ramayan" will be back on the small screen to keep the entertainment quotient high during the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown. The shows lead actors Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia -- who played Ram and Sita -- feel the revisit will help people spend time amid positivity and also understand... The mythological iconic series "Ramayan" will be back on the small screen to keep the entertainment quotient high during the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown. The shows lead actors Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia -- who played Ram and Sita -- feel the revisit will help people spend time amid positivity and also understand 👓 View full article

