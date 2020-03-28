21-days lockdown: Pornhub, Modelhub witnessed high volume of users despite being banned in India

Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Earlier this week, leading adult entertainment site Pornhub and its sister concern, Modelhub, made their premium content free to users across the world till April 23, thus encouraging people to stay at home in the current scenario. It was soon reported that the site saw a jump in its user base from Russia. One would imagine that... Earlier this week, leading adult entertainment site Pornhub and its sister concern, Modelhub, made their premium content free to users across the world till April 23, thus encouraging people to stay at home in the current scenario. It was soon reported that the site saw a jump in its user base from Russia. One would imagine that 👓 View full article

