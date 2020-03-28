Lockdown diaries: Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna sunbathes in bikini with boyfriend Eban Hyams Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroffs sister Krishna Shroff has set the mercury soaring in the time of lockdown gloom by posting a video that has her sunbathing in a two-piece bikini in her balcony. Krishna took to her Instagram, where she posted two videos of herself in a stunning black bikini. In the first video, she is seen balancing... Bollywood actor Tiger Shroffs sister Krishna Shroff has set the mercury soaring in the time of lockdown gloom by posting a video that has her sunbathing in a two-piece bikini in her balcony. Krishna took to her Instagram, where she posted two videos of herself in a stunning black bikini. In the first video, she is seen balancing 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ommcom News Bollywood actor Tiger Shroffs sister Krishna Shroff has set the mercury soaring in the time of lockdown gloom by po… https://t.co/xuyprRZbAF 4 days ago The Rahnuma Daily Lockdown diaries: Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna sunbathes - https://t.co/hwhvA0aFWN https://t.co/nVgqSgAcf2 4 days ago andhravilas Lockdown diaries: Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna sunbathes in bikini https://t.co/AvSIxNRhVF 5 days ago