Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Netflix | Maska Movie Review: Slightly butterly, and delicious

Netflix | Maska Movie Review: Slightly butterly, and delicious

Mid-Day Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
*Maska
on: Netflix
Director: Neeraj Udhwani
Cast: Manisha Koirala, Shirley Setia, Prit Kamani
Rating: 
*

It's been what, over a decade since Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots opened in Indian theatres, and nearly took the world by storm — drawing in the young, over the Internet, in countries such as Turkey, China, towards a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

foggynightshado

Northwest Smith RT @firstpost: #ICYMI: On watching Netflix's #Maska, if you feel nostalgic about Irani cafes in South Bombay, dipping a creamy and crumbly… 2 hours ago

firstpost

Firstpost #ICYMI: On watching Netflix's #Maska, if you feel nostalgic about Irani cafes in South Bombay, dipping a creamy and… https://t.co/LFPX29Y0Fm 2 hours ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Maska Movie Review: Manisha Koirala Is Endearing But The Netflix Film Lacks The Glow Of A Well-Baked Loaf Of Bread… https://t.co/uHv4N4rMwd 10 hours ago

comedynews

ComedyNews.Org Maska Review: Netflix’s Coming-of-Age Comedy Is a Lazy, Frivolous Joke of a Movie – Gadgets 360 https://t.co/gc0LVLXpu9 11 hours ago

Junaid_AQazi

Qazi Junaid RT @Gadgets360: Netflix's Maska: The female cast of the film exists only as accessories to the journey of the male lead, writes @akhil_aror… 11 hours ago

smwhtlatelatif

Seher Aly Latif RT @RohanNaahar: At a time when more than half our country’s population may be facing a food crisis, films like #Maska offer a dollop of mu… 11 hours ago

HitsGoogle

Google Hits Maska Movie Review: Manisha Koirala Is Endearing But The Netflix Film Lacks The Glow Of A Well-Baked Loaf Of Bread… https://t.co/scz5kK4FP6 12 hours ago

sree_thru_me

Sreeju Sudhakaran RT @latestly: Maska Movie Review: Manisha Koirala, Prit Kamani’s Netflix Film Serves a Feel-Good Dish Using a Predictable Recipe, writes @s… 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.