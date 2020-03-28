Queen Elizabeth II's Trooping The Colour Birthday Celebration Has Been Canceled Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Queen Elizabeth II‘s birthday celebrations in London have been officially canceled due to the coronavirus. Buckingham Palace released an update about the Trooping The Colour, which is considered the most royal celebration of the year and held in honor of the sovereign’s birthday. “In line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen’s [...] 👓 View full article

