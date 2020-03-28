Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Queen Elizabeth II's Trooping The Colour Birthday Celebration Has Been Canceled

Queen Elizabeth II's Trooping The Colour Birthday Celebration Has Been Canceled

Just Jared Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth II‘s birthday celebrations in London have been officially canceled due to the coronavirus. Buckingham Palace released an update about the Trooping The Colour, which is considered the most royal celebration of the year and held in honor of the sovereign’s birthday. “In line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen’s [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Queen Elizabeth II's Trooping The Colour Birthday Celebration Has Been Canceled 38 minutes ago

jessica76590176

JB Rocket RT @JustJared: The Trooping The Colour, which celebrates Queen Elizabeth's birthday, has been cancelled https://t.co/wfWD86NfE5 40 minutes ago

uktopnews

UK Top News Queen Elizabeth II's Trooping The Colour Birthday Celebration Has Been Canceled https://t.co/Qu5J9K22WT 46 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Queen Elizabeth II’s Trooping The Colour Birthday Celebration Has Been Canceled https://t.co/sTDpT8h9TP https://t.co/lj1GvqMTFp 59 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Queen Elizabeth II’s Trooping The Colour Birthday Celebration Has Been Canceled https://t.co/EZ4YJJVkSR https://t.co/o7VVwcSEnM 59 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Queen Elizabeth II’s Trooping The Colour Birthday Celebration Has Been Canceled https://t.co/bYcykT4xBp https://t.co/yekvpGWhz6 59 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com The Trooping The Colour, which celebrates Queen Elizabeth's birthday, has been cancelled https://t.co/wfWD86NfE5 1 hour ago

drocktrot

d-rock trot Coronavirus Cancellations and Postponements: Queen Elizabeth's Trooping the Colour Parade and More | Entertainment… https://t.co/y0rGAratoY 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.