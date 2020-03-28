Why Lionel Richie 'hates' his buddy Stevie Wonder

Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Asked about his friendship with Stevie, Lionel said: "So let me tell you this -- I went to his house and he said to me 'Wanna hear a new song, I have got it in the car, come on go with me'. So we go out to the car and he says 'You sit on the passenger side and I will sit on the driver's side'. He goes in, cranks the car up, and... 👓 View full article

