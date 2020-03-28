Coronavirus lockdown: Ananya Panday has been baking cookies and playing with her dog!

Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Ananya Panday has been staying at home and keeping herself busy during the coronavirus lockdown that the world has been facing due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Talking to a leading daily, Ananya shared, "I hope every one else stays in too," urging her fans and fellow Indians to stay at home.



The actress has been spending her time... Ananya Panday has been staying at home and keeping herself busy during the coronavirus lockdown that the world has been facing due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Talking to a leading daily, Ananya shared, "I hope every one else stays in too," urging her fans and fellow Indians to stay at home.The actress has been spending her time 👓 View full article

