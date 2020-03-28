Global  

RI 🚫❤️ NY: Rhode Island Governor Institutes Border Checks, Mandatory 14-Day Coronavirus Quarantine for New Yorkers Entering the State

Mediaite Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
RI 🚫❤️ NY: Rhode Island Governor Institutes Border Checks, Mandatory 14-Day Coronavirus Quarantine for New Yorkers Entering the StateRhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo began instituting border checkpoints, mandatory 14-day quarantine for New Yorkers entering her state amid coronavirus pandemic.
