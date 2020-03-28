Tom Hanks & wife return to Los Angeles Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

American actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are back in Los Angeles from Australia after testing positive for coronavirus and quarantining for two weeks. 👓 View full article

0

