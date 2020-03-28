Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson back in US after COVID-19 battle

Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson back in US after COVID-19 battle

Mid-Day Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have returned to the US after spending more than two weeks in quarantine in Australia following their COVID-19 diagnosis.

The pair, who were the first celebrities to go public with their battle with coronavirus on March 11, were photographed driving here after flying home on a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.