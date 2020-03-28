Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Coronavirus outbreak: Akshay Kumar donates Rs 25 crore to PM CARES Fund

Coronavirus outbreak: Akshay Kumar donates Rs 25 crore to PM CARES Fund

Mid-Day Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative PM CARES Fund to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Akshay wrote on Twitter: "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Indian officials halt train to track coronavirus suspect who refused to quarantine

Indian officials halt train to track coronavirus suspect who refused to quarantine 01:34

 Officials halted a train in India to track a man who had defied an order to quarantine himself. The man, Akshay Kumar Singh, who lives in Russia, had been screened and stamped on his hand at the Delhi airport on arrival. The stamp made with indelible ink had ordered him to quarantine himself for...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald Bollywood superstar @akshaykumar announced that he will be donating Rs 25 crore towards PM Modi's PM-CARES fund to… https://t.co/xPabJ7k1My 33 minutes ago

eparthasarathy1

e parthasarathy Coronavirus outbreak: Akshay Kumar donates Rs 25 crore to relief fund https://t.co/ClaXyzsZAY via @IndianExpress 38 minutes ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE Twinkle Khanna couldn't hold back and express how proud she is of hubby Akshay Kumar for making a generous donation… https://t.co/8AleKXxRug 49 minutes ago

zuzuzuzzzzzu

ZeroNardioCaprio RT @Spotboye: .@akshaykumar pledges to donate Rs 25 crore to Narendra Modi’s PM Cares Fund, says, ‘we need to do anything and everything it… 51 minutes ago

pvtmayur

Sangamhoga Coronavirus outbreak: Akshay Kumar donates Rs 25 crore to relief fund https://t.co/Uki9kZAX0T via @IndianExpress ;… https://t.co/BRmiq8VN8u 1 hour ago

MDHABIB33985428

Khiladi Akki RT @PeepingMoon: #AkshayKumar wins hearts again, donates Rs 25 crores to PM-CARES Fund - highest ever by a celebrity to fight #CoronavirusO… 1 hour ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE .@akshaykumar pledges to donate Rs 25 crore to Narendra Modi’s PM Cares Fund, says, ‘we need to do anything and eve… https://t.co/Sg4GkjbtJ8 1 hour ago

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon #AkshayKumar wins hearts again, donates Rs 25 crores to PM-CARES Fund - highest ever by a celebrity to fight… https://t.co/5nYdOeTN2A 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.