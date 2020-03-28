Coronavirus outbreak: Akshay Kumar donates Rs 25 crore to PM CARES Fund

Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative PM CARES Fund to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.



Akshay wrote on Twitter: "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it... 👓 View full article



