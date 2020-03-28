Global  

Dolly Parton says coronavirus pandemic is a lesson from God: 'Keep the faith, don't be too scared'

FOXNews.com Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Dolly Parton believes the coronavirus pandemic is a lesson from God, she revealed in an uplifting message to fans.
News video: Dolly Parton wants people to 'keep the faith' during coronavirus pandemic

Dolly Parton wants people to 'keep the faith' during coronavirus pandemic 00:44

 Dolly Parton wants people to "keep the faith" amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she urged her fans to try and not be "too scared" about the health crisis.

