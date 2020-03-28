Drake + Roddy Ricch Low-Key Have A New Song On The Way Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

OVO Sound boss Drake and Roddy Ricch are going to give fans some much-needed new music. Buzz has developed about the hip-hop stars quietly having a fresh collaboration on deck. Big Facts New footage has surfaced online of Drake’s longtime producer Boi-1da breaking the news to fans. In the clip, he’s shown chopping it up […]



