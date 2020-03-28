Global  

Twinkle praises Akshay for donating 25 crores

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
A while ago, Akshay Kumar in a tweeted declared that he will be donating Rs.25 crores to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s CARES fund After south superstars Prabha, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu, Akshay Kumar is the latest actor to contribute money towards the fight against Coronavirus Pandemic.
