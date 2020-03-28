Akshay Kumar pledges Rs 25 crore to 'PM Cares' fund to fight coronavirus, Twinkle Khanna lauds kind gesture

Soon after the actor pledged to contribute, PM Modi replied to his tweet and wrote, "Great gesture @AkshayKumar. Let's keep donating for a healthier India."

You Might Like

Tweets about this #CancerDoc AjayMehta MD RT @SwarajyaMag: Akshay Kumar Pledges Rs 25 Crore To PM-CARES Fund Constituted For India’s War Against Coronavirus https://t.co/R7lcS9FOxV 4 minutes ago Kannan Marudachalam RT @prasannavishy: Akshay Kumar Pledges Rs 25 Crore To PM-CARES Fund Constituted For India’s War Against Coronavirus https://t.co/MdIKxFEz6… 4 minutes ago Saroj (سروج) RT @JantaKaReporter: Ratan Tata pledges Rs 500 crore to fight coronavirus, actor Akshay Kumar donates Rs 25 crore #CoronavirusOutbreak http… 13 minutes ago DIXIT JAIN RT @MumbaiMirror: Actor Akshay Kumar pledges to contribute Rs 25 crore to fight the #CoronavirusOutbreak in India @akshaykumar @mrsfunnybo… 15 minutes ago 🤴🏻வாண்டு👦 RT @dhanyarajendran: COVID-19: Actor Akshay Kumar pledges Rs 25 crore for PM relief fund https://t.co/cnlxAaq4E0 16 minutes ago MANISH RT @ETPanache: .@akshaykumar said that he will be donating Rs 25 crore from his savings in PM @narendramodi's emergency relief fund. #COVID… 17 minutes ago