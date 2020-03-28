So So Def Legend Da Brat Confirms Hook-Up W/ Girlfriend Jesseca Dupart In Emotional B-Day Video: “I Met My Heart’s Match”
Saturday, 28 March 2020 () So So Def rap veteran Da Brat is letting the world know she’s officially off the market. The hip-hop entertainer has confirmed recent buzz and speculation about being in a romantic relationship with Kaleidoscope Hair Products CEO Jesseca Dupart. Big Facts This week, DB went to her Instagram page to share an emotional clip to […]
