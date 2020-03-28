Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > So So Def Legend Da Brat Confirms Hook-Up W/ Girlfriend Jesseca Dupart In Emotional B-Day Video: “I Met My Heart’s Match”

So So Def Legend Da Brat Confirms Hook-Up W/ Girlfriend Jesseca Dupart In Emotional B-Day Video: “I Met My Heart’s Match”

SOHH Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
So So Def Legend Da Brat Confirms Hook-Up W/ Girlfriend Jesseca Dupart In Emotional B-Day Video: “I Met My Heart’s Match”So So Def rap veteran Da Brat is letting the world know she’s officially off the market. The hip-hop entertainer has confirmed recent buzz and speculation about being in a romantic relationship with Kaleidoscope Hair Products CEO Jesseca Dupart. Big Facts This week, DB went to her Instagram page to share an emotional clip to […]

The post So So Def Legend Da Brat Confirms Hook-Up W/ Girlfriend Jesseca Dupart In Emotional B-Day Video: “I Met My Heart’s Match” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sohh

SOHH So So Def Legend Da Brat Confirms Hook-Up W/ Girlfriend Jesseca Dupart In Emotional B-Day Video: "I Met My Heart's… https://t.co/RhCD1DQSUI 49 minutes ago

Rappinmitch_

Rappin Mitch So So Def Legend Da Brat Confirms Hook-Up W/ Girlfriend Jesseca Dupart In Emotional B-Day Video: “I Met My Heart’s… https://t.co/XcfIOBz2uv 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.