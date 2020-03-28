Global  

Katharine McPhee Reveals Who She Thinks Should Have Played Marilyn on 'Smash'

Just Jared Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Katharine McPhee live-tweeted the season one finale of Smash on Friday night (March 27) and she revealed who she thinks should have played Marilyn Monroe in the musical Bombshell! The NBC series followed the making of a new Broadway musical about the iconic actress and two actresses were competing for the role – Karen, a [...]
