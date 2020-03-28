Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Dua Lipa Celebrates ‘Future Nostalgia’ With ‘New Age Album Launch Party’ Via Zoom

Dua Lipa Celebrates ‘Future Nostalgia’ With ‘New Age Album Launch Party’ Via Zoom

Billboard.com Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Dua Lipa is taking social distancing seriously, even on one of the most exciting nights of her year to date.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Dua Lipa Is 'Conflicted' About Her Album Release

Dua Lipa Is 'Conflicted' About Her Album Release 01:12

 Dua Lipa Is 'Conflicted' About Her Album Release The singer just released her latest record, 'Future Nostalgia.' She was initially unsure if it was the right time. Dua Lipa, on 'New Music Daily with Zane Lowe' Dua Lipa, on 'New Music Daily with Zane Lowe' Lipa hopes the album will help to distract...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ParkerEternal

DJ Parker Dua Lipa Celebrates ‘Future Nostalgia’ With ‘New Age Album Launch Party’ Via Zoom https://t.co/k7wjXYleAE 1 hour ago

Booth_Lenders

BoothLenders Dua Lipa Celebrates ‘Future Nostalgia’ With ‘New Age Album Launch Party’ Via Zoom https://t.co/wXHox5xG8c 1 hour ago

farther_go

GoFarther Dua Lipa Celebrates ‘Future Nostalgia’ With ‘New Age Album Launch Party’ Via Zoom https://t.co/IA5tYNfl5M 1 hour ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Dua Lipa Celebrates ‘Future Nostalgia’ With ‘New Age Album Launch Party’ Via Zoom https://t.co/kGqzgEK5Xj… https://t.co/QdFrT3lX9I 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.