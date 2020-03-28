'Victorious' Cast Has Virtual Reunion for 10-Year Anniversary - Watch the Video Chat! Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Victorious cast rings in the show’s 10-year anniversary with a virtual reunion! The co-stars reunited via video chat on Zoom, and star Victoria Justice posted part of the call on Instagram on Friday (March 27). Dan Schneider, creator of the Nickelodeon series, explained that the cast was supposed to meet up in person, but [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Nemesis👁 RT @PopBase: The cast of Victorious does a virtual reunion to celebrate and thank fans for 10 years of the show. https://t.co/v5UNt288fN 6 minutes ago GistTribe™ "We were a family 10 years ago and we still are now." 😭 The #Victorious cast had an epic 10-year (virtual) reunion… https://t.co/jc1BX9zibo 15 minutes ago b the cast of victorious did a 10 year virtual reunion on zoom & I can confirm I still have a crush on Beck 34 minutes ago Caitlin RT @SopranoHearts: cast of victorious did a virtual reunion and i just wanna cry #10YearsOfVictorious 38 minutes ago 𝓶𝓮𝓵𝓪𝓷𝓲𝓮 cast of victorious did a virtual reunion and i just wanna cry #10YearsOfVictorious 40 minutes ago Amanda Hernandez RT @justjaredjr: The #Victorious cast rings in the show’s 10-year anniversary with a virtual reunion! Watch: https://t.co/aEYqSHBKzY 1 hour ago