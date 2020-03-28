Global  

'Victorious' Cast Has Virtual Reunion for 10-Year Anniversary - Watch the Video Chat!

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 28 March 2020
The Victorious cast rings in the show’s 10-year anniversary with a virtual reunion! The co-stars reunited via video chat on Zoom, and star Victoria Justice posted part of the call on Instagram on Friday (March 27). Dan Schneider, creator of the Nickelodeon series, explained that the cast was supposed to meet up in person, but [...]
