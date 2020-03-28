Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Dax Shepard Wants to Play Tiger King's Joe Exotic & So Many Celebs Are Reacting!

Dax Shepard Wants to Play Tiger King's Joe Exotic & So Many Celebs Are Reacting!

Just Jared Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Dax Shepard is just one of the many actors who wants to play Joe Exotic in a biopic of the Tiger King star! The 45-year-old actor took to Twitter this week to share his desire to take on the role if a movie or TV series is made one day. (Kate McKinnon is actually already [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KFOR - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Tiger King' Exotic Animal Park Stays Open Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

'Tiger King' Exotic Animal Park Stays Open Despite Coronavirus Outbreak 01:48

 The Oklahoma wildlife park featured in the now-famous "Tiger King" documentary is currently open to visitors as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Dax Shepard Wants to Play Tiger King’s Joe Exotic & So Many Celebs Are Reacting! https://t.co/l4xTcXCcAd https://t.co/26fNGhjail 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Dax Shepard Wants to Play Tiger King’s Joe Exotic & So Many Celebs Are Reacting! https://t.co/f6ESebPTno https://t.co/X6eqlMBsEo 1 hour ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Dax Shepard Wants to Play Tiger King’s Joe Exotic & So Many Celebs Are Reacting! https://t.co/7i7xqcHUpM https://t.co/TXSKi5gFex 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Dax Shepard tweeted that he wants to play Joe Exotic in an eventual biopic and lots of celebs had opinions! https://t.co/4BoudSwz7D 1 hour ago

247nigeria

247 Nigeria Dax Shepard Wants to Play Joe Exotic in a Tiger King Biopic https://t.co/Ha6q4t37Oz 10 hours ago

targetpip

Target Pip Dax Shepard Wants to Play Joe Exotic in a Tiger King Biopic https://t.co/iJ21DQtV3m 12 hours ago

JandHMS

Joey and Heather Dax Shepard Tweeted that he wants to play the "Tiger King", Joe Exotic, in the eventual biopic https://t.co/HwbEdXVLSA 19 hours ago

ALT1037DFW

ALT 1037 Dax Shepard Says He Wants To Play Joe Exotic In A ‘Tiger King' Biopic https://t.co/uju7XTCSui 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.